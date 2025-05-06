Oregon State MBB: Beavers Officially Add Transfer Noah Amenhauser

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

CORVALLIS – The Oregon State men’s basketball team has added center Noah Amenhauser to its roster for the 2025-26 season, head coach Wayne Tinkle announced Tuesday.

Amenhauser is a 7-foot-2 center from Goodyear, Ariz.

Amenhauser will join the Beavers as a junior, after spending his sophomore campaign at Coastal Carolina. The center started 30 of the Chantacleers’ 31 games in 2024-25, averaging 10.8 points and 6.0 rebounds per game. He shot 55.7 percent on the season, and scored over 20-points on four occasions. His season was highlighted by a 26-point, 10-rebound performance against Georgia State, where he went 10-for-15 from the floor.

“We are very excited to be adding Noah,” Tinkle said. “He’s a tall, physical post who can score inside and outside, and over both shoulders in the post. We feel that he has the potential to be a great rim protector defensively. At 7-2, 270 he is a big presence for us in the paint. He’s a great young man with a ton of potential and we are thrilled to be adding him.”

Amenhauser opened his college career at Grand Canyon, playing in 13 games as a freshman. He had a season-high 12 points vs. Bethesda. The center attended Estrella Foothills High School, and was named the regions Offensive Player of the Year as a freshman. He averaged 14.9 points and 8.3 rebounds as a sophomore, before missing his junior year due to injury.

“For me this decision came down to three things: development, usage, and winning,” Amenhauser said. “Coming on my visit it was evident that this is a program that embodies those same ideals. For a player like me, being around coaches that not only have played at the highest level, but also I can look eye to eye with was all the evidence I needed to know I would be getting the development I was looking for. Watching film and talking with Coach Tinkle showed the amount of value and trust this program places in their big men, and as a fellow big man I knew the system would fit my style of play. Any long time Oregon State fan knows that these coaches know how to win, and I hope to be a huge part in the continued success of this program.”

Amenhauser will be joined next season by fellow newcomers Stephen Olowoniyi, Jorge Diaz Graham, Keziah Ekissi, and Olavi Suutela.

