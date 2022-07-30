BeaversEdge Top 25 For 2022: No. 1 Omar Speights

Omar Speights

Bio No. 36 6-foot-1, 236-pounds Inside Linebacker Junior Crescent Valley (OR) HS Philadelphia, Penn. 2021 stats: 89 tackles with five tackles for loss, half a sack, and two interceptions

2021 Recap

The 2021 season was Speights' best to date as he started all 13 games at inside linebacker and finished second on the team in total tackles with 89. His 89 tackles ranked 7th in the conference... He tallied a season-best 12 tackles in the opener against Purdue and recorded nine tackles in four different contests. His two interceptions (tied for team-high) came against Idaho and Washington State. For his efforts, he was named All-Pac-12 Honorable Mention and Phil Steele All-Pac-12 Fourth Team.

2022 Outlook

With Avery Roberts off to the NFL, Speights will assume the top leadership position at inside 'backer and should be in line to have his best season in Corvallis. Having played in 32 games (25 starts) and boasting career marks of 225 career tackles, 17 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, three interceptions, three pass deflections, and a fumble recovery, Speights is the total package when it comes to experience, playmaking, and leadership. A Pac-12 First-Team preseason selection, Speights will be counted on to be the heart of Oregon State's defense while also mentoring the up-and-coming inside linebackers. He's another one of those guys who I anticipate will thrive in Trent Bray's new aggressive defense scheme, and all indications point to a big season for No. 36...

