In the month of June, BeaversEdge.com will be counting down the top 20 Oregon State football players on the 2018 roster. Not yet a subscriber? Sign up now!

AP

No. 2 - Noah Togiai

Bio 6-foot-4, 242-pounds Tight end Redshirt junior West Valley City, Utah Hunter HS

2017 recap

Not only did Togiai lead OSU in receptions (34) and receiving yards (461), he was so good as a run blocker, and that's something we value very highly. We placed Tuli Wily-Matagi in the top 20 because he was very good as basically a sixth offensive lineman, and not only is Togiai a very good blocking tight end, he's the maybe the best receiver on the team too. Togiai showed very good chemistry with Jake Luton in 2017 too. He was named to the 2017 Associated Press All-Pac-12 Second Team.

Brenden Slaughter's Outlook on Togiai

We ranked him as OSU’s second best player; Noah Togiai is one of the best tight ends in Pac-12. His unique blend of size, athleticism, and football IQ make him a really special player and we’ve seen flashes of the potential when he’s been able to grow rapport with a quarterback. In 2016, he started the season strong with Darell Garretson before suffering season ending injury. In 2017, he grew a tremendous amount of chemistry with Jake Luton before he went down with a thoracic spine fracture. If Togiai can have the same quarterback for all twelve games for the first time in his career in 2018, he’ll be able to flirt with the NFL at the end of the season.

BeaversEdge Top 20 for 2018 Archive