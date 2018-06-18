Ticker
BeaversEdge Top 20 for 2018: No. 9 Blake Brandel

In the month of June, BeaversEdge.com will be counting down the top 20 Oregon State football players on the 2018 roster.

#73 Blake Brandel

No. 9 - Blake Brandel

Bio

6-foot-7, 311-pounds

Offensive tackle

Redshirt junior

Milwaukie, Ore.

Central Catholic HS

2017 recap

Brandel reshirted as a freshman in 2015. In 2016 and 2017, Brandel has started every game at offensive tackle for the Beavers. He's durable and arguably the best offensive lineman on the team. Brandel was a bright spot on the Oregon State offensive line that was average at best last season. Brandel's run blocking has certainly been a strength.

Brenden Slaughter's Outlook on Brandel

After a stellar first two seasons, Blake Brandel is heading into the 2018 campaign as an upperclassmen ready to take charge as a leader and player. Brandel is one of OSU’s most experienced lineman as he’s been a mainstay at LT since the beginning of the 2016 season. He should thrive under a terrific line coach like Jim Michalczik, and I’m excited to see his growth this season.

