{{ timeAgo('2018-06-12 14:23:48 -0500') }} football Edit

BeaversEdge Top 20 for 2018: No. 15 Andrzej Hughes-Murray

In the month of June, BeaversEdge.com will be counting down the top 20 Oregon State football players on the 2018 roster.

No. 15 - Andrzej Hughes-Murray

Bio

6-foot-2, 242-pounds

Inside linebacker

Junior

Federal Way, Wash.

Federal Way HS

2017 recap

Hughes-Murray played outside linebacker as a true freshman in 2016 but moved to inside linebacker last season. He started four games (played in all 12) and recorded 21 tackles. Hughes-Murray recorded a nine yard sack against Washington at Reser Stadium. He was also a 2017 Pac-12 All-Academic Honorable Mention team member.

Brenden Slaughter's Outlook on Hughes-Murray

With the departure of one of the program’s best linebackers in Manase Hungalu, junior Andrzej Hughes-Murray has some big shoes to fill. Hungalu and his team leading 97 tackles from last season need to be replaced and Hughes-Murray appears ready to shoulder some of the load. He was impressive in spring practice and came into the spring session leaner, stronger, and faster it showed on the field. He’s another under the radar player who could thrive in OSU’s new linebacker friendly defense.

