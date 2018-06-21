In the month of June, BeaversEdge.com will be counting down the top 20 Oregon State football players on the 2018 roster. Not yet a subscriber? Sign up now!

No. 6 - Xavier Crawford

Bio 6-foot-1, 174-pounds Cornerback Redshirt junior Pittsburg, Calif. Pittsburg HS

2017 recap

Crawford had a wonderful 2016 season where he received Pac-12 All-Conference honorable mentions, freshman All-American honors, and started all 12 games for the Beavers. His 2017 season got off to an average start by the standards he set the previous year, and then an injury derailed him the rest of the way, missing the final seven games of the season. Crawford has started and played in 18 games in his career and recorded 87 total tackles, one interception, 13 pass deflections, one forced fumble, and two tackles for loss

Brenden Slaughter's Outlook on Crawford

Xavier Crawford seems like he’s been at OSU forever hasn’t he? Crawford enters his redshirt junior season at OSU looking to bounce back from a disappointing and injury riddled 2017 campaign. After a spectacular true-freshman season in 2016, Crawford couldn’t find his rhythm before a season ending hand injury midway through the year. If Crawford can stay healthy, he and Jay Irvine will create quite the impressive tandem on the edges.

