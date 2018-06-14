In the month of June, BeaversEdge.com will be counting down the top 20 Oregon State football players on the 2018 roster. Not yet a subscriber? Sign up now!

No. 13 - Kee Whetzel

Bio 6-foot-3, 202-pounds Outside linebacker Redshirt sophomore Clearwater, Fla. Countryside HS

2017 recap

Simply put, he should've been played more than he did last season. He was Bright Ugwoegbu's backup, but Whetzel is the more explosive player at this point between the two. As far as last year goes, Whetzel was flat out productive. He totaled 26 tackles, including 21 solo. He added three tackles for loss, two sacks, one forced fumble, one quarterback hurry and one pass breakup -- all in his first season -- in a limited capacity.

Brenden Slaughter's Outlook on Whetzel

Kee Whetzel was one of OSU’s lone bright spots on defense in 2017 and he’ll look to build off his solid rookie campaign as a potential full time starter in 2018. Whetzel, like fellow outside linebacker Hamilcar Rashed, is penciled in to play a hybrid role in 2018 and should thrive in his new position. Whetzel in my opinion has the highest ceiling of all the underclassmen linebackers and he’ll be a force in 2018.

