In the month of June, BeaversEdge.com will be counting down the top 20 Oregon State football players on the 2018 roster.

No. 7 - Isaiah Hodgins

Bio 6-foot-4, 201-pounds Wide receiver Sophomore Oakley, Calif. Berean Christian HS

2017 recap

The Beavers wouldn't have won a single game last season if Isaiah Hodgins didn't make a beautiful catch in the end zone against Portland State. Having the new coaching staff should greatly benefit Hodgins, who should easily be one of the top the top two targets on the team. But as far as 2017 goes, Hodgins caught 31 passes for 275 yards and two touchdowns in 11 games. It wasn't a flashy season, but OSU's passing attack was weak, and Hodgins made the most of his opportunities, even if he was strangely benched by Jason Phillips.

Brenden Slaughter's Outlook on Hodgins

One of the most highly rated recruits to chose Oregon State in the last decade, Isaiah Hodgins came to OSU with a lot of hype as a true freshman in 2017. His size, speed, and hands make him one of the most intriguing and dangerous receivers in the Pac-12. What Hodgins needs more than anything is a quarterback to play 12 games to grow rapport with. If Luton or Blount play all 12 games, Hodgins will thrive.

