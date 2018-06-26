In the month of June, BeaversEdge.com will be counting down the top 20 Oregon State football players on the 2018 roster. Not yet a subscriber? Sign up now!

No. 3 - David Morris

Bio 6-foot-3, 208-pounds Safety Sophomore Sherwood, Ore. Sherwood HS

2017 recap

Morris didn't play a whole lot to start the season, but once the old coaching staff finally put him in the starting rotation, Morris absolutely shined. He tied Jalen Moore for second on the team with 75 total tackles, trailing only Manase Hungalu. He broke onto the scene against Minnesota, as he was the only bright spot on a defense that allowed 40+ points, with 17 tackles, most ever by a freshman in the Pac-12. Morris was simply fantastic and received All Pac-12 honorable mentions.

Brenden Slaughter's Outlook on Morris

Local product David Morris burst onto the scene during his rookie campaign in 2017 and put the world on notice when he tallied 17 tackles against Minnesota in what was his first college game. Morris continued to play well beyond his years as true freshman finishing the season with 75 tackles. Morris suffered a foot injury in offseason workouts that kept him out of spring practice, but I’m hearing that he might be able to play in 2018. He’s a game-changing talent and the type of player you want to build your team around.

