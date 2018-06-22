Ticker
BeaversEdge Top 20 for 2018: No. 5 Jonathan Willis

In the month of June, BeaversEdge.com will be counting down the top 20 Oregon State football players on the 2018 roster.

No. 5 - Jonathan Willis

Bio

6-foot-1, 232-pounds

Inside linebacker

Redshirt senior

Tulsa, Okla.

Booker T. Washington HS

2017 recap

Willis has played both inside and outside linebacker in his time at Oregon State and started all 12 games last season. Willis recorded 62 tackles, six tackles for loss, three sacks, one forced fumble, two quarterback hurries, and two pass breakups. In a blowout loss at home against Minnesota, Willis had a season-best 12 tackles. Willis has posted 161 tackles in three seasons in a Beaver uniform.

Brenden Slaughter's Outlook on Willis

The de-facto senior leader of the linebacker corps, Jonathan Willis figures to be one of the best at his position in the Pac-12 in his senior season. Willis finished fourth on the team in tackles last season and his solid play will lead him to a monster senior season. Willis is one of the most experienced linebackers in all of college football and he’ll be a key cog to OSU’s rebuild in 2018.

