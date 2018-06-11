In the month of June, BeaversEdge.com will be counting down the top 20 Oregon State football players on the 2018 roster. Not yet a subscriber? Sign up now!

Getty

No. 16 - Tuli Wily-Matagi

Bio 6-foot-4, 275-pounds Tight end Redshirt junior Kahuku HS Laie, Hawai'i

2017 Recap

Six receptions for 54 yards isn't a flashy season, but when you really watch how the Oregon State offense functioned last year, Wily-Matagi was so important to the offense as a blocking tight end. He weighs in at 275-pounds, which is shocking for how well he moves, and was basically a sixth offensive linemen when he was on the field. Wily-Matagi made a career highlight play for himself when he threw a touchdown pass to Ryan Nall against Cal last season on a beautifully ran trick play.

Brenden Slaughter's Outlook on Wily-Matagi

After having a breakout season as a run-blocking tight-end in 2017, Tuli Wily-Matagi will be looking to be a complete tight-end in 2018. Wily-Matagi and Togiai teamed up to be one of the best tight-end run blocking pairs in the Pac-12 last season as Wily-Matagi excels at using his body as a blocker. If he can add the pass catching aspect to his game this season, OSU will have two top-tier tight ends in the Pac-12.

