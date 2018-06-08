In the month of June, BeaversEdge.com will be counting down the top 20 Oregon State football players on the 2018 roster. Not yet a subscriber? Sign up now!

Isaac Garcia

No. 19 - Isaac Garcia

Bio 6-foot-4, 251-pounds Defensive end Redshirt freshman Bellevue, Wash. Bellevue HS

2017 recap

Crickets. Garcia had academic circumstances that kept him from playing in 2016 and Garcia announced last summer that he'd be leaving Oregon State. Garcia was going to enroll at Arizona Western to go the junior college route, but Jonathan Smith wanted the former USC commit in Corvallis. Garcia enters his redshirt freshman season.

Brenden Slaughter's Outlook on Garcia

Welcome back Isaac Garcia! Garcia has had one of the most curious journeys I’ve seen a student-athlete take in my time covering OSU. After being one of the top recruits from former head coach Gary Andersen’s 2016 recruiting class, he struggled with eligibility issues during 2016 and ultimately announced his intention to transfer before the 2017 season started. Luckily for the Beavers and Garcia, Smith arrived and wanted him back. Garcia re-joined the team in mid-January and was competing in spring practices giving the Beavers another body on the defensive line. Garcia had all the potential coming out of high school, but couldn’t find the field the first time around. What can he do for the Beavers with a clean slate and fresh start?

