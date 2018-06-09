BeaversEdge Top 20 for 2018: No. 18 Trent Moore
In the month of June, BeaversEdge.com will be counting down the top 20 Oregon State football players on the 2018 roster.
No. 18 - Trent Moore
Bio
6-foot-4, 293-pounds
Offensive lineman
Redshirt senior
Chandler, Ariz
Hamilton HS
2017 recap
Moore is a seasoned veteran. He enters is final season at Oregon State with 11 starts under his belt, all coming last season at right guard. There weren't many bright spots last season, but Moore was a model of consistency throughout the year on the offensive line. Off the field, Moore was a 2017 Pac-12 All-Academic Honorable Mention.
Brenden Slaughter's Outlook on Moore
Trent Moore has been the type of glue guy you’ve wanted on your offensive line the past few seasons because of his high work ethic, motor, and tenacity. Moore has solid size at 6-foot-4, 293-pounds and has high upside at the right guard spot, but he may move over to right tackle, as he started in that spot in the spring game.