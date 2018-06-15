In the month of June, BeaversEdge.com will be counting down the top 20 Oregon State football players on the 2018 roster. Not yet a subscriber? Sign up now!

@beaverfootball

No. 12 - Bright Ugwoegbu

Bio 6-foot-2, 235-pounds Outside linebacker Redshirt senior Katy, Texas Seven Lakes HS

2017 recap

Coming into this season, Ugwoegbu is one of the most veteran players on the team, having started 20 games. Last season was supposed to be a breakout season for Ugwoegbu, and while he did O.K., it wasn't quite what we were expecting. He recorded 55 total tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, and 1.5 sacks. Those are underwhelming numbers for what was expected of him, but all of it doesn't lie on his shoulders. He was used in pass coverage instead of being a pass rusher way too often.

Brenden Slaughter's Outlook on Ugwoegbu

Ah, the curious case of Bright Ugwoegbu. He was suspended by head coach Jonathan Smith indefinitely prior to the start of spring football and ever since, his status has been extremely murky. If Ugwoegbu is back for the Beavers, it will be a game changer for Tibesar and Smith. Despite the suspension, Ugwoegbu has All-Pac-12 potential and would be a crucial piece to OSU’s rebuilt defense in 2018. We have him in this list but again, his status for this season is uncertain.

BeaversEdge Top 20 for 2018 Archive