In the month of June, BeaversEdge.com will be counting down the top 20 Oregon State football players on the 2018 roster. Not yet a subscriber? Sign up now!

Getty

No. 14 - Jake Luton

Bio 6-foot-7, 234-pounds Quarterback Redshirt senior Marysville, Wash. Marysville-Pilchuck HS

2017 recap

Luton came out firing in his first game last season, throwing for 304 yards and two touchdowns, although he did toss three interceptions. His next three starts were just average, and he suffered a spine injury in game four against Washington State and did not play the rest of the season. Luton's season was a mixed bag. He could've played better for sure, but his offensive line was subpar and the play calling was out of rhythm.

Brenden Slaughter's Outlook on Luton

OSU’s returning incumbent starter Jake Luton finds himself near the middle of our top-20 as he still needs to prove himself on the field. By the time OSU goes live against Ohio State in September, it will have nearly been a year since his thoracic spine fracture suffered against Washington State in 2017. His return to the football field in spring was one of the feel good stories in April and it appears Luton is nearing 100 percent. I believe he’s OSU’s best option at the quarterback position when healthy given all the factors.

BeaversEdge Top 20 for 2018 Archive