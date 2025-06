Oregon State Baseball Has 3rd Best Odds To Win CWS

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

MORE: WATCH: Beavers Preview CWS | Beavers Open CWS Friday | 3-2-1: Beavers Punch Omaha Ticket | WATCH: Beavs Talk Win | Highlights + Social From OSU's Win | Beavers Punch Ticket To Omaha

The Oregon State baseball team is tied for the third-best odds to take home the College World Series per FanDuel Sports Book.

The Beavers are tied with Coastal Carolina (+650) to win the CWS, and are ahead of UCLA, Arizona, Louisville, and Murray State.

The only teams ahead of CCU and OSU are the favorite Arkansas (+200) and LSU (+230), which both happen to be on the opposite side of the Beavers' bracket.

MORE: 3-2-1: Beavers Fight 'Till End, Take Down FSU | WATCH: Beavers Talk Win vs FSU | Beavers Land 2026 EDGE Adel Dorr | Beavers Land 2026 ATH Lance McGee | WATCH: Beavers Preview Supers

Oregon State takes on Louisville in the 4 p.m. PT Friday game in Omaha...

The full list

Arkansas +200

LSU + 230

Oregon State +650

Coastal Carolina +650

UCLA +850

Arizona +1400

Louisville + 1600

Murray State +3500