WATCH: Oregon State Baseball Previews College World Series

Hear from Oregon State baseball head coach Mitch Canham, outfielder Gavin Turley, and pitcher Dax Whitney ahead of the College World Series and the Beavers' opener on Friday vs Louisville.

