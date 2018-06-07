In the month of June, BeaversEdge.com will be counting down the top 20 Oregon State football players on the 2018 roster. Not yet a subscriber? Sign up now!

No. 20 - Jay Irvine

Bio 6-foot-1, 198-pounds Cornerback Redshirt junior Jacksonville, Fla. Sandalwood HS

2017 recap

Similarly to his redshirt freshman season, Irvine's sophomore season was hampered with injury. In two seasons, Irvine has played in just 11 contests. In both seasons, the Beavers have been really banged up at the cornerback position, and Irvine is a regular starter when healthy. Last season, Irvine posted 18 tackles, including 15 solo, with for for loss and two pass breakups. He started three games last season and had a career high five tackle game against Washington State.

Brenden Slaughter's Outlook on Irvine

Jay Irvine snags the last spot on the BeaversEdge top 20 as he is in line to have a big junior season as one of the starting cornerbacks on this roster. Irvine has been a model of consistency since he arrived at OSU a couple of years ago, but injuries have limited the Florida native’s ability to remain on the field. At 6’1 198, Irvine is a dual-threat cornerback in the sense that he’s able to use his massive frame to jam receivers at the line while still having the agility to go stride for stride with most receivers in the Pac-12. I have a lot of expectations for Irvine this season and I expect him to deliver for the Beavers.

