Oregon State Baseball Set To Face Louisville In College World Series

With the Oregon State baseball team (47-14-1) set to face Louisville (40-22) in the opening round of the College World Series on Friday, BeaversEdge previews the matchup!

- Oregon State is making its eighth visit to Omaha and seventh since 2005. The Beavers, who have advanced to the postseason in eight consecutive seasons, are playing in the Men's College World Series for the first time under Mitch Canham. OSU won national titles in 2006 and 2007 with Canham as the team's catcher.

- Oregon State is 21-12 all-time in Omaha. It's the Beavers' first visit since the 2018 national championship season.

- The Beavers are meeting Louisville for just ths second time. The first was also in Omaha, in 2013. Ben Wetzler picked up the win in the Beavers' 11-4 victory.

- Trent Caraway has six home runs in the postseason, the most ever by a Beaver in one year. He's also recorded 14 RBI; the OSU single-postseason record is 20 by Adley Rutschman in 2018.

- Gavin Turley has nine home runs in the postseason, the most ever by a Beaver. He's also driven in 26 runs over three seasons, tying Canham for the most in an OSU uniform.

- Oregon State, as a team, has hit 20 home runs over the first eight games in the postseason. The Beavers have 103 as a team this year, trailing only the 2024 club for most in a single-season.

- Oregon State is 11-3-1 in neutral-site games and 24-10-1 away from home this season. OSU concluded its home record at 23-4 and is 51-6 at Goss Stadium since 2024.

- Wilson Weber takes a nine-game hit streak into the MCWS opener, his longest of the season. He has 15 hits with five doubles and three home runs during the streak.

- Aiva Arquette has a 10-game streak going but that is just his second-longest after posting a 13-gamer earlier in the year. He has six doubles and a home run during the current streak.

- Turley has reached base safely in 56 consecutive games. The next longest streak by a Beaver at any point this season was 24 games by AJ Singer.

- The Beavers' .982 fielding percentage would tie the program record set in 2021, 2022 and 2023, all during Canham's tenure.

- The Beavers are hitting .325 as a team in the postseason, and 37 of the team's 94 hits have gone for extra bases. The team's pitching staff has a 3.50 ERA and 95 strikeouts to 30 walks in 72 innings.

- OSU is 38-7 when scoring first including a 20-6 mark away from home.