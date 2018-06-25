In the month of June, BeaversEdge.com will be counting down the top 20 Oregon State football players on the 2018 roster. Not yet a subscriber? Sign up now!

AP

No. 4 - Jalen Moore

Bio 6-foot, 212-pounds Safety Redshirt junior Denver, Colo. Upland [CA] HS

2017 recap

Oregon State's defense was woefully bad a season ago, but Moore was a real bright spot on the team. He recorded 75 tackles (50 solo), two tackles for loss, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, and three pass breakups. It's typically not a good sign when your safety is making that many tackles as it means the front seven wasn't getting it done, which was pretty much the case last year, but Moore also flies around the ball well.

Brenden Slaughter's Outlook on Moore

With senior leaders Brandon Arnold and Manase Hungalu departed and Bright Ugweogbu’s status in question, Jalen Moore saw an opportunity to step up and be the vocal leader and he’s did a marvelous job throughout spring practices. Whether it’s calling out orders to his defensive teammates, helping younger players with film study, or being a leader on the field, Moore did it all during the spring. Moore will have a big 2018 season.

