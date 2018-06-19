BeaversEdge Top 20 for 2018: No. 8 Gus Lavaka
In the month of June, BeaversEdge.com will be counting down the top 20 Oregon State football players on the 2018 roster.
No. 8 - Gus Lavaka
Bio
6-foot-4, 370-pounds
Offensive lineman
Kearns, Utah
Kearns HS
2017 recap
The 24-year-old Lavaka had a very strong freshman season in 2016 and was a named a freshman All-American by multiple outlets. His 2017 season was solid but didn't take a big leap forward. He's started 13 consecutive games at left guard and that should continue at the same position. At the end of the day, Lavaka is a seasoned veteran and will thrive moving forward.
Brenden Slaughter's Outlook on Lavaka
Arguably OSU’s best NFL offensive lineman prospect, Gus Lavaka enters 2018 with an already impressive body of work that will only get better with OSU’s new offensive philosophy and coaches. His size and strength make him a man amongst boys in the Pac-12 and that’s why he’s OSU’s best offensive lineman. Lavaka will most likely stay at LG, but when he and Brandel lock down the left side, OSU’s quarterback will be well protected.