BeaversEdge Top 20 for 2018: No. 8 Gus Lavaka

In the month of June, BeaversEdge.com will be counting down the top 20 Oregon State football players on the 2018 roster.

Gus Lavaka

No. 8 - Gus Lavaka

Bio

6-foot-4, 370-pounds

Offensive lineman

Kearns, Utah

Kearns HS

2017 recap

The 24-year-old Lavaka had a very strong freshman season in 2016 and was a named a freshman All-American by multiple outlets. His 2017 season was solid but didn't take a big leap forward. He's started 13 consecutive games at left guard and that should continue at the same position. At the end of the day, Lavaka is a seasoned veteran and will thrive moving forward.

Brenden Slaughter's Outlook on Lavaka

Arguably OSU’s best NFL offensive lineman prospect, Gus Lavaka enters 2018 with an already impressive body of work that will only get better with OSU’s new offensive philosophy and coaches. His size and strength make him a man amongst boys in the Pac-12 and that’s why he’s OSU’s best offensive lineman. Lavaka will most likely stay at LG, but when he and Brandel lock down the left side, OSU’s quarterback will be well protected.

BeaversEdge Top 20 for 2018 Archive

No. 9 Blake Brandel

No. 10 Timmy Hernandez

No. 11 Kalani Vakameilalo

No. 12 Bright Ugwoegbu

No. 13 Kee Whetzel

No. 14 Jake Luton

No. 15 Andrzej Hughes-Murray

No. 16 Tuli Wily-Matagi

No. 17 Dwayne Williams

No. 18 Trent Moore

No. 19 Isaac Garcia

No. 2o Jay Irvine

Honorable Mentions

{{ article.author_name }}