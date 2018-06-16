In the month of June, BeaversEdge.com will be counting down the top 20 Oregon State football players on the 2018 roster. Not yet a subscriber? Sign up now!

No. 11 - Kalani Vakameilalo

Bio 6-foot-3, 316-pounds Defensive tackle Redshirt senior Kapolei, Hawai'i Kapolei HS

2017 recap

Vakameilalo had a decent 2017 season on what was an overall bad defensive line. He is easily the best returning defensive lineman on the team, and spoiler alert, he's the highest ranked D-linemen in the top 20. In 2017, Vakameilalo recorded 20 tackles (10 solo),three tackles for loss, two sacks, a fumble recovery, one quarterback hurry, and one pass breakup. He's started 19 games in the past three seasons.

Brenden Slaughter's Outlook on Vakameilalo

One of the most underrated players on OSU’s roster, Kalani Vakameilalo has been the epitome of consistent ever since he arrived at OSU in 2014. He was the top prospect from Hawaii in the 2014 recruiting class, and he’s steadily improved each and every season. He’s been an iron man on the field, rarely missing snaps while plugging up the holes on the line. He’s a player who could thrive from a new situation and I think we might see an even better Vakameilalo in 2018.

