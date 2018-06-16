BeaversEdge Top 20 for 2018: No. 11 Kalani Vakameilalo
In the month of June, BeaversEdge.com will be counting down the top 20 Oregon State football players on the 2018 roster.
No. 11 - Kalani Vakameilalo
Bio
6-foot-3, 316-pounds
Defensive tackle
Redshirt senior
Kapolei, Hawai'i
Kapolei HS
2017 recap
Vakameilalo had a decent 2017 season on what was an overall bad defensive line. He is easily the best returning defensive lineman on the team, and spoiler alert, he's the highest ranked D-linemen in the top 20. In 2017, Vakameilalo recorded 20 tackles (10 solo),three tackles for loss, two sacks, a fumble recovery, one quarterback hurry, and one pass breakup. He's started 19 games in the past three seasons.
Brenden Slaughter's Outlook on Vakameilalo
One of the most underrated players on OSU’s roster, Kalani Vakameilalo has been the epitome of consistent ever since he arrived at OSU in 2014. He was the top prospect from Hawaii in the 2014 recruiting class, and he’s steadily improved each and every season. He’s been an iron man on the field, rarely missing snaps while plugging up the holes on the line. He’s a player who could thrive from a new situation and I think we might see an even better Vakameilalo in 2018.