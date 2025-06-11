Oregon State S Target Kai Wheaton Recaps Official Visit Experience

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!
This past weekend, one of the top targets on campus for the Oregon State Beavers was three-star cornerback Kai Wheaton, a standout at Texas high school powerhouse Allen. Notably, it was the first official visit of the Texas star's recruitment this summer.MORE:
"It went good," Wheaton said about his visit. "What stood out was how organized everything was and how cool all of the coaches and players were," he added.