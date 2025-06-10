Oregon State Baseball: Arquette, Whitney Recognized By Perfect Game

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Oregon State’s Aiva Arquette and Dax Whitney have been recognized by Perfect Game on Tuesday. Arquette has been selected as a Second-Team All-American and Whitney is a First-Team Freshman All-American.

The honor is the second of the day for both, who were each named Second-Team All-Region by the American Baseball Coaches Association.

Whitney is 6-3 with a 3.66 ERA, striking out a team-high 111 in 71 1/3 innings. Opponents are batting .221 against him. He was named a Second-Team Freshman All-American by the NCBWA on Monday.

Arquette leads the Beavers with a .354 batting average while hitting 18 home runs, which are second only to Turley’s 19. Arquette’s 17 doubles lead the team while his 65 RBI trail only Turley’s 66. Arquette has also swiped seven bases in eight attempts and sports a .982 fielding percentage. He is a finalist for the Brooks Wallace Award which is given annually to the nation’s top collegiate shortstop.

OSU Athletics