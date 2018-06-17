In the month of June, BeaversEdge.com will be counting down the top 20 Oregon State football players on the 2018 roster. Not yet a subscriber? Sign up now!

No. 10 - Timmy Hernandez

Bio 6-foot, 198-pounds Wide receiver Senior Phoenix, Ariz. Mountain Pointe HS

2017 recap

The past two seasons have been tough for the Beavers as they've won just five games, but Hernandez has been arguably the most consistent player over that span since he transferred from his junior college. Oregon State's passing attack has been below average but Hernandez has hauled in 49 catches for 598 yards and four touchdowns in his two year career. He's also shown great chemistry with all the quarterbacks OSU has trotted on the field.

Brenden Slaughter's Outlook on Hernandez

Timmy Hernandez is the type of player you just have to have on your football team. He’s a great teammate, player, and person as he carries himself with a business like attitude. Hernandez isn’t going to blow you away with his size or 40 time, but he’s got some of the best hands in the Pac-12 and is OSU’s go-to target on third downs. Look for Hernandez to have a big season 2018.

