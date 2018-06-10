In the month of June, BeaversEdge.com will be counting down the top 20 Oregon State football players on the 2018 roster. Not yet a subscriber? Sign up now!

No. 18 - Dwayne Williams

Bio 5-foot-9, 182-pounds Cornerback Redshirt senior Killeen, Texas Shoemaker HS

2017 recap

Not much to see here. Williams started the first three games of the 2017 season before suffering an injury that forced him to miss the rest of the year. The story with Williams is the same as with Jay Irvine: when he plays, he's really productive. But his opportunities have been limited over the years because of injury. In 2016, he started in all five games that he played in, but injuries limited him. During Williams' career, he has 42 tackles, including 4.5 for a loss, with three pass deflections and three quarterback hurries. Williams has also recorded one sack.

Brenden Slaughter's Outlook on Williams

Dwayne Williams figures to be a key cog for Tibesar’s defense in 2018 as he’s one of the most experienced and well-rounded players in the Beaver secondary. As evidence has supported the last few seasons, it’s a fact that the Beavers have been significantly better with Williams on the field compared to when he wasn’t. In 2016, the Beavers were 4-0 in games that Williams played compared to 0-8 in the games he didn’t. Last season, he was one of the more consistent pieces in a largely underwhelming secondary before tearing his ACL midway into the season. Look for Williams to have a big bounce back season in 2018.

