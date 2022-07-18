Wade Meckler Selected In Eighth Round By San Francisco

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Oregon State outfielder Wade Meckler has been selected in the eighth round, 256th overall, by the San Francisco Giants in the MLB First-Year Player Draft on Monday.

Meckler, a native of Yorba Linda, Calif., was named an All-Pac-12 First Team selection in 2022. He was also selected to the Corvallis Regional All-Tournament Team and earned CoSIDA Academic All-District 8 honors.

He played in 66 games for OSU in 2022, making 65 starts, and batted .347 with 23 doubles, three triples, two home runs and 32 runs batted in, adding 12 stolen bases.

Meckler has played in 135 career games for the Beavers, starting 101, and has 137 hits, 33 doubles, four triples, six home runs and 54 RBI. He has also swiped 16 bases and sports a 1.000 fielding percentage on 134 chances.

Meckler is the 13th Beaver to be selected by San Francisco all-time, and the first since Bryce Fehmel in 2019.

