Oregon State Adds Texas Safety Jalen O'Neal to 2023 Recruiting Class

Oregon State's hot summer on the recruiting trail continued on Saturday afternoon as three-star Texas safety Jalen O'Neal committed to the Beavers. O'Neal chose Oregon State primarily over Indiana but also held reported offers from Lousiana-Monroe, Purdue, and Tulsa.

The Beavers originally offered O'Neal on March 16 and the Beavers quickly became a team of interest in his recruitment. By April, the Beavers were at the top of O'Neal's list of schools, "we talk about every two days," O'Neal said at the time about his relationship with the Oregon State coaching staff.

O'Neal finally got to take in the sights and sounds of Corvallis for the first time in June on an official visit. "The people on campus and the camp's life real stood out to me," O'Neal said regarding that official visit."

But what made O'Neal sure Oregon State was the right place for him? "Just the coaching and how I see it’s heading to the top of college football with this 23 class that I wanted to be a part of it," O' Neal said.

That relationship with the coaching staff also proved to be a big part of the reason O'Neal committed to the Beavers as well. "They were speaking to me about every week, not even about just football just on a man-to-man base and that was big for me."

O'Neal is Oregon State's first commitment from Texas in the 2023 recruiting cycle after landing a pair of Lonestar natives in DT Quincy Wright and RB Damien Martinez in the 2022 recruiting cycle.

The Beavers now hold 13 commitments in their 2023 recruiting class that is now ranked top-60 in the country and eighth in the Pac-12.