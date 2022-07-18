Gavin Logan Selected In Ninth Round By Arizona

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Oregon State catcher Gavin Logan has been selected in the ninth round, 258th overall, by the Arizona Diamondbacks in the MLB First-Year Player Draft on Monday.

Logan was an All-Pac-12 First Team selection in 2022, while also being named to the All-Pac-12 Tournament Team. He saw action in 45 games, starting 43, and batted .281 with 12 doubles, two triples, three home runs and 36 runs batted in. He also posted a .998 fielding percentage, committing just one error in 406 chances.

In two seasons with the Beavers, the Oyen, Alberta, Canada native has batted .286 with 14 doubles, two triples, four home runs and 49 RBI. He has also walked 22 times to just 21 strikeouts in more than 200 plate appearances.

Logan is the sixth Beaver to be selected by Arizona all-time, and the first since Scott Schultz in 2014.

OSU