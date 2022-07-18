Will Frisch Selected In Sixth Round By Chicago Cubs

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Oregon State right-handed pitcher Will Frisch has been selected in the sixth round, 173rd overall, by the Chicago Cubs in the MLB First-Year Player Draft on Monday.

Frisch, who did not pitch in 2022, was named a Freshman All-American by Collegiate Baseball in 2021 after posting a 3-0 record and 2.38 earned run average in 20 games, six of which were starts. In his career, he’s pitched in 27 games, with seven starts, and is 3-0 with a 2.42 ERA. He’s struck out 66 batters in 67 and has held opponents to a .210 batting average.

It’s the second career selection for Frisch, who was taken in the 36th round in 2019 by Minnesota but did not sign.

Frisch is the fifth Beaver to be selected by Chicago all-time, and the first since Chase Watkins in 2021.

