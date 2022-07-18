Jacob Melton Selected In Second Round By Houston

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Oregon State outfielder Jacob Melton has been selected in the second round, 64th overall, by the Houston Astros in the MLB First-Year Player Draft on Sunday.

Melton was named the Pac-12 Player of the Year in 2022, becoming the sixth Beaver to earn that distinction since 1999. He set the Oregon State single-season record with 175 total bases and tied Adley Rutschman for the RBI record with 83. Melton batted .360 in 63 games, adding 22 doubles, four triples, 17 home runs and 21 stolen bases.

Melton, who was a semifinalist for the Golden Spikes Award, was selected as a unanimous First-Team All-American in 2022, earning seven first-team honors.

The Medford, Ore., native has played in 102 games for OSU over three seasons, batting .364 with 27 doubles, seven triples, 23 home runs and 108 RBI with 29 stolen bases. His .660 slugging percentage is now the program standard.

Melton is the ninth Beaver to be selected by Houston, and the first since Bryant Salgado in 2021.

