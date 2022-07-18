Justin Boyd Selected In Second Round By Cincinnati

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Oregon State outfielder Justin Boyd has been selected in the Competitive Balance round-B, 73rd overall, by the Cincinnati Reds in the MLB First-Year Player Draft on Sunday. The competitive balance round is held at the completion of the second round.

Boyd, who was named an All-American by the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA) in 2022, batted a Pac-12 Conference-best .373 with 14 doubles, four triples, nine home runs and 53 runs batted in. He swiped 24 bases, which also led the Pac-12.

In addition to being named an All-American, Boyd was also selected to the All-Pac-12 Defensive Team and was a conference honorable mention selection. He was also named to the Pac-12 and NCAA Corvallis Regional All-Tournament Teams.

The Parker, Colo., native has played in 89 games for the Beavers – 62 in 2022 – and has 18 doubles, six triples and nine home runs with 63 RBI. He’s collected 112 total hits with a career-average of .357.

Boyd is the sixth Beaver to be selected by Cincinnati all-time, and the first since Kevin Abel in 2021.

