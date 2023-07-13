TE Wyatt Hook - Committed 12-1-22

Beavers Add First Pledge In 2024 With TE Wyatt Hook Oregon State 2024 TE Recruiting Primer -> Oregon State's first pledge of the 2024 class (by nearly five months), Cupertino (CA) tight end Wyatt Hook has been active in helping the Beavers build this class from the get-go... He's taken several visits to Corvallis with prospective recruits and will be a great addition for tight ends coach Brian Wozniak... At 6-foot-5, 235-pounds Hook already has great size, and his receiving skills are solid as well after tallying 41 receptions for 627 yards and five touchdowns...

RB Makhi Frazier - Committed 5-9-23

Texas RB Makhi Frazier Commits To Oregon State Coach Speak: What Are The Beavers Getting In Makhi Frazier? The Beavers' second pledge of the 2024 class and one of two from the Lone Star State, Frazier announced his commitment several weeks after taking an unofficial visit to Corvallis. While listed as an athlete, Frazier will play running back and has a strong relationship with new RB coach Keith Bhonapha...

WR Logan Saldate - Committed 5-29-23

CA WR Logan Saldate Commits To OSU Analysis: What Are The Beavers Getting In Saldate? Oregon State picked up its first wide receiver pledge of the 2024 class with Salinas (CA) wide receiver Logan Saldate at the end of May... The three-star, 5-foot-10, 171-pounder has playmaker written all over him and should be a great addition to the Beavers' receiving corps with how they like their receivers to operate.

WR Malachi Durant - Committed 6-5-23

OL Dylan Sikorski - Committed 6-12-23

Beavers Land WA OL Dylan Sikorski It all starts in the trenches and that brings us to commitment No. 5 as Jim Michalczik landed another top prospect from the state of Washington, this time offensive lineman Dylan Sikorski, who currently checks in as the 13th-best prospect in the Evergreen State. Sikorski brings collegiate-ready size to the table already standing 6-foot-5, 300-pounds and should be a fine addition to an OL room that has a knack for developing quality talent... Analysis: What Are The Beavers Getting In Dylan Sikorski?

DB/ATH Andrew Brinson - Committed 6-17-23

Beavers Land Florida ATH Andrew Brinson Oregon State's sixth pledge of the 2024 class came from across the country as Blue Adams dipped into the Sunshine State to land a talented athlete in Andrew Brinson. The 6-foot-2, 175-pounder is expected to play defensive back for the Beavers, but his playmaking and athleticism from the receiver position certainly keeps playing WR in college in his back pocket. Brinson represents another big-time recruiting win as the Beavers beat out Purdue, UCF, Louisville, and Illinois... Prior to his announcement, UCF was considered the favorite... Analysis: What Are The Beavers Getting In Brinson? Pac-12 Winners/Losers From June

DB Exodus Ayers - Committed 6-26-23

Oregon State Lands New Hampshire DB Exodus Ayers? Another cross-country pledge for Oregon State's defensive backfield, this time the Beavers went way up to the northeast and New Hampshire to land WR/DB Exodus Ayers... Ayers will play defensive back for the Beavers, and the first thing that stands out is that he boasts an ideal frame at 6-foot-2, 170-pounds. Tall enough to match up with bigger receivers, and athletic enough to move quickly in space... Analysis: What Are The Beavers Getting In Ayers?

OL David Abajian - Committed 7-4-23

OL David Abajian Commits To Oregon State Oregon State received its second OL pledge of the 2024 class on the 4th of July as West Hills (CA) offensive lineman David Abajian announced his commitment! The 6-foot-5, 280-pounder joins Dylan Sikorski as the OL pledges in the class, and very similarly to Sikorski, has a frame that is very near college ready. He's got great size at 6-foot-5, 280-pounds and figures to be positioned well to play left or right tackle at Oregon State... Analysis: What Are The Beavers Getting In Abajian?

DE Kekai Burnett - Committed 7-5-23

Oregon State Lands Hawaii Defensive Lineman Kekai Burnett Oregon State's lone defensive line pledge of the class, Kekai Burnett was a big addition for the Beavers as they're still trying to establish a strong base of talent along the DL. Playing for Punahou, Burnett saw action as both a defensive end and an interior lineman, but he figures to likely be more of an end or edge rusher in Corvallis. He's got great strength, size, and some savvy DL moves that allow him to be a disruptor in the opponents backfield... Analysis: What Are The Beavers Getting In Burnett?

RB Brandon Tullis - Committed 7-8-23

Texas RB Brandon Tullis Commits To OSU Oregon State's most recent commitment and their second from the great state of Texas, Tullis joins Makhi Frazier as the two running back pledges of the class. Tullis, like Frazier, had developed a strong relationship with new RB coach Keith Bhonapha... Tullis said that Bhonapha played a big-time role in his recruitment, laying out how the Beavers would utilize the 6-foot-2, 205-pound tailback... He chose the Beavers over offers from Boston College, Bowling Green, Cal, Buffalo, Colorado State, Grambling, Kansas, Lousiana-Monroe, Texas State, Tulane, and Tulsa. Analysis: What Are The Beavers Getting In Tullis?