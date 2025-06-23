Oregon State Baseball: Kleinschmit, Whitney To Compete For Team USA

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Oregon State pitchers Ethan Kleinschmit and Dax Whitney are set to compete for Team USA at the Collegiate National Team Training Camp which gets underway this week.

Fifty-six of the premier non-draft eligible players will compete for a five-game Starts vs. Stripes intrasquad series that gets underway Sunday, June 29 In Kannapolis, N.C. The next three games will be played in Cary, and one more in Kannapolis. Selected players from the intrasquad will play for the Collegiate National Team will play in the 45th USA vs. Japan Collegiate All-Star Series in various locations across Japan from July 8-13.

Kleinschmit finished the 2025 season with an 8-5 record and 3.56 earned run average. The lefty held opponents to a .194 batting average and 1.09 WHIP, striking out 113 in 91 innings pitched.

Whitney posted a 6-3 record as a freshman in 2025, finishing with a 3.40 ERA. Opponents batted .216 average against him and the righty had a 1.28 WHIP. He struck out 120 in 76 2/3 innings.

The duo will be joined by a pair of Oregon State staffers. Brad Brown will work with Team USA as the Data and Video Analytics Specialist while Amelia Moir will be an intern in baseball operations.

OSU Athletics