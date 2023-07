Not a BeaversEdge subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community. Already INSIDE? Join the conversation on THE DAM BOARD!

Believe it or not, July is already near its midway point, which means college football is right around the corner. It also means we're almost through one of the slower months of the recruiting calendar.

With the dead period, coaching staff across the country took some time away from recruiting and preparing for next fall to recharge the batteries before heading into conference media days and fall camp next month.

That being said, that doesn't mean there's no intel to pass along. BeaversEdge provides the latest from what we've learned on the recruiting trail in the last few days.