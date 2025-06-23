Oregon State Baseball Offseason Movement Tracker

With the 2025 season in the rearview for the Oregon State baseball team, BeaversEdge presents our offseason movement tracker that will help keep tabs on all the offseason player movement!

The Beavers picked up their first pitching transfer of the offseason with the addition of former Washington reliever Isaac Yeager. The 6-foot-6, 215-pounder is coming off a junior season with the Huskies where he was 4-1 out of the bullpen, with 47.2 innings pitched, 57 strikeouts, and just 10 walks. He boasted an ERA of 3.74, saved seven games, and was named First-Team All-Big 10. He'll have one season of eligibility with the Beavs...

Before A&M, Galloway spent two seasons at USC, including a sophomore year with the Trojans, where he started 57 of the 58 games he played in. He logged a .286/.386/.451 slash line and led the Pac-12 with seven sacrifice flies. He also recorded six homers, 17 doubles, and 40 RBI. He swiped two bases, scored 42 times, and had a 22-game hitting streak during the season. As a freshman in 2023, he logged 19 starts in 24 games and slashed .365/.425/.524 to go along with a homer, triple, and five doubles. He also caught seven runners stealing...

-> A native of Camarillo, Calif., and Harvard Westlake High School, Galloway comes as a position of need for the Beavers as they'll lose Wilson Weber to graduation. The 5-foot-9, 180-pounder will help the depth at the position as he's coming off a year with the Aggies, where he made 20 appearances and 14 starts behind the dish. He tallied a homer, two doubles, five walks, and seven RBI. He crossed the plate seven times and swiped two bases.

The 6-foot-1, 170-pounder played shortstop for CCC, and is coming off a sophomore season where he hit .438, with a SLG% of .617, and an OBP of .564. He had 56 hits, 11 doubles, three triples, and two home runs. He also batted in 26, walked 26 times, struck out just seven, and went 7-for-9 in stolen bases. His fielding percentage was 92%.

-> Originally from Spanish Springs High School in Sparks, Nevada, Bryson Glassco was recruited to play for Clackamas Community College and is coming off his second season with the Cougars.

Outfielder Carson McEntire

After wrapping up his redshirt-freshman season, McEntire has elected to hit the transfer portal. A native of Peoria (AZ), McEntire redshirted in 2024, before seeing action as a reserve outfielder/pinch-hitter in 26 games, with 11 starts. He hit .238 with 10 RBI, one double, and four home runs. He'll have two seasons available at his next stop.

Infielder Dawson Santana

After finishing up his second season with the Beavers, the Lake Oswego (OR) native and Lakeridge alumnus has entered the transfer portal. The 5-foot-6, 151-pounder played in just 12 games in his freshman year in 2024, scoring four runs and drawing two walks, but saw a slight uptick in usage in year two, playing in 16 games with three starts. He hit .200 with one double, four RBI, and drew three walks.

Outfielder Dallas Macias

With one season of eligibility remaining, Macias announced on X that he would be seeking the transfer portal. The 6-foot, 203-pounder was coming off a Pac-12 Honorable Mention season in 2024 after 315 with 14 doubles, two triples, eight home runs, and 41 RBI, but was in an extended slump during the 2025 campaign. He played in 41 games, with 28 starts, but hit just .159 with three doubles, two homers, and 12 runs batted in. Over his three seasons with the Beavs, Macias hit .253 with 22 doubles, three triples, 10 home runs, and 63 RBIs in his career.

Pitcher James DeCremer

DeCremer became the first Beaver to enter the portal post-season as he announced his intent on Friday, June 20th. DeCremer made 14 appearances and three starts (3-0 record) for the Beavers this season, with 30 strikeouts in 28 innings and 11 walks. Considering the Beavers' starting rotation is pretty much firmed up next season, this is likely a case of DeCremer wanting to be a weekend starter, something the Beavers can't guarantee.

Infielder Jabin Trosky

Trosky was the first Beaver to enter the portal, as his season was prematurely cut short after suffering an injury in the early stages of the season. Unfortunately, he's dealt with injuries during his time as he missed the entirety of the 2023 season as well. His best season with the Beavers came in 2024, playing in 40 games (29 starts). He hit .287 with three doubles, one triple, one home run, and 20 RBI. He also stole three bases and scored 22 runs.

Outfielder Levi Jones

The Portland native and Jesuit alumnus hit the transfer portal after his second year in the program, coming off a season where he played in 16 games, starting six and hitting .240 with three doubles and five runs batted in. As a freshman, he played in seven games and was 2-for-9 (.222) with one double and two RBI.

Pitcher Matthew Morell

The 6-foot-4, 202-pounder had emerged as the Beavers' closer early in the 2025 campaign, sporting three saves, but was ultimately lost for the season due to injury in May. He sought the transfer portal before the start of the postseason and is now at USC...

Pitcher Laif Palmer

The Colorado native hit the transfer portal after his second year with the program, where he appeared in 18 games in the 2025 campaign for the Beavers. Palmer primarily saw action coming out of the bullpen and was mainly used in high-leverage pitching situations. As a freshman, he appeared in six games and made one start.

Pitcher Bryce Johnson

The 6-foot-3, 212-pounder from Sammamish, Washington, entered the portal after his redshirt freshman year with the Beavers. Johnson saw limited action this year in the 2025 campaign and only appeared in two games for the Beavers against CSUN and Washington.

Pitcher Drew Talavs

The Portland native and West Linn alumnus hit the transfer portal after his second season with the program. Talavs appeared in two games for the Beavers in the 2025 campaign before being sidelined for the rest of the season, but in his freshman year, he showed flashes posting a 4.63 ERA and 11 strikeouts in his freshman season.

INF Cade Falsken

INF Leo Cote

C Kailand Halsted

C Martin Serrano