Saldate has been a key target for Oregon State and wide receivers coach Kefense Hynson for quite a while. Since they first started recruiting the Salinas (CA) native, Saldate has felt like a priority and the Beavers have made it feel like home.

"Oregon State like home from the start," Saldate told BeaversEdge. "Coach Fense was definitely a huge part of this recruiting process! We built a great connection," he added.

While more and more programs entered his recruitment, holding a dozen offers before his commitment, the Beavers remained a constant. Arizona, California, Fresno State, Oklahoma State, UNLV, Washington, and Washington State were just a few of his other notable offers.

Saldate's top five would ultimately include Arizona, Cal, Oklahoma State, Oregon State, and Washington leading into his Memorial Day decision.

While all those other schools made their own considerable pushes and did a great job at recruiting the California athlete, Saldate's relationship with Hynson remained at the forefront of his recruitment ultimately leading up to his commitment. The ability to also play on the west coast closer to home had an impact on his decision. He is expected to only take his official visit to Oregon State now with his commitment out of the way.

- Dylan Callaghan-Croley