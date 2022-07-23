Jake Levengood Named To Rimington Trophy Watch List

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

NEW YORK – Oregon State redshirt junior Jake Levengood has been named to the preseason watch list for the Rimington Trophy, as announced on Friday. The Rimington Trophy is given annually to the nation’s top center.

The Rimington Trophy’s watch lists consists of 40 players from across the country, and Levengood is one of five from the Pac-12 Conference. The watch list is comprised based on grades and data from Pro Football Focus and nominations from college programs.

Levengood, a Vacaville, Calif., native, has played in 26 games for the Beavers, making 15 starts. He played in and started eight games for the Beavers last season, and was part of an offensive line that was a finalist for the prestigious Joe Moore Award.

The Beavers open the 2022 season Sept. 3 when hosting Boise State at Reser Stadium. Kickoff is slated for 7:30 p.m. PT.

