No. 6 Anthony Gould

No. 2 5-foot-8, 160-pounds Wide Receiver Rs-Jr. Leavenworth, Kansas West Salem (OR) 2022 Stats: 27 catches for 457 yards and three touchdowns. Led the nation averaging 18.3 yards per punt return. Totaled two punt returns for touchdowns on 14 total returns

2022 Recap

After playing in 13 games and tallying 13 catches for 185 yards as a redshirt freshman in 2021, Gould's production exploded in his fourth season in '22, emerging as a big-play threat and establishing himself as one of the Beavers' go-to receiving targets. He finished the season with 27 catches for 457 yards (second behind Tre'Shaun Harrison) and three touchdowns while also leading the nation with 18.3 yards per punt return. He added two punt return TD's on 14 returns. While Gould certainly made a name for himself this past season as a receiver, it was his prowess as a returner that caught national attention and gave the Beavers a massive edge in the punt-return game. For his efforts, he was named a Sporting News All-America First Team (returner), PFF All-America First Team (punt returner), Phil Steele All-America Third Team (punt returner), All-Pac-12 First Team (return specialist), Phil Steele All-Pac-12 First Team (punt returner), PFF and All-Pac-12 First Team (punt returner). The breakout 2022 campaign was a long time coming for Gould, who took a redshirt season in 2019 (four games played) before also playing in four games in the COVID-year in 2020. He made the most of his opportunity when it presented itself in 2021, but credit to Gould for staying patient in Oregon State's system and growing organically. With the Beavers wanting to improve the passing game this season, having Gould have the type of season he had in '22 is going to go a long way...

2023 Outlook

Heading into the 2023 campaign, the expecations are sky-high for Gould as he's expected to be the Beavers' top-receiving option and go-to punt returner. After posting 27 catches for 457 yards and three touchdowns as a receiver a year ago, look for Gould's receiving numbers to jump in a big way this season with DJ Uiagalelei and an improved passing game in tow. Gould's playmaking chops as a returner are already known heading into the campaign, but there's room for him to grow as a receiver and it wouldn't surprise if he doubled his receiving output with how much the Beavers plan to use him and improve the passing game. As we mentioned with Silas Bolden at No. 9, for the Beavers to have the type of season they want to have, they're going to need a big season from Gould. He's got all the ability to be a big-time, go-to receiver for the team in addition to what he brings to the return game and I expect the 2023 season to be his best. Look for Gould to flirt with the 1,000-yard receiving mark and help the Beavers create a more dynamic passing attack... ICYMI - What Anthony Gould Said At Pac-12 Media Day

Previously