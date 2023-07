PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!





Earlier on Friday, Oregon State lost a wide receiver commitment from three-star prospect Logan Saldate. A development that was first reported on The Dam Board.

The decommitment of Saldate leaves Oregon State with just one wide receiver commitment in their 2024 recruiting class from Washington native Malachi Durant. Leaving the Beavers in a tough spot in the remainder of the cycle at the wide receiver position. Luckily for the Beavers, there are still options out there for them to pursue.

Below, BeaversEdge takes a look at eight prospects still out there who could fit Oregon State's needs at wide receiver.