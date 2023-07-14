No. 15 Drew Chatfield

No. 10 6-foot-2, 252-pounds Outside Linebacker Rs-Senior American Heritage HS -> Florida Plantation, Fla. 2022 Stats: Played in 12 games (one start) - Totaled 20 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, one sack, one forced fumble and five QB hurries

2022 Recap

After sitting out the 2021 season after transferring over from Florida, Chatfield made his Oregon State debut in 2022, seeing action in 12 games and tallying 20 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, one sack, one forced fumble, and five QB hurries. Chatfield was particularly effective in the Beavers' Las Vegas Bowl win over Florida, tallying two tackles and a 10-yard sack... The 6-foot-2, 252-pounder was one of the Beavers' most effective defensive players per PFF as he finished with the second-highest defensive grade on the squad with an overall score of 78.7. He ranks inside the top 10 of Pac-12 returning EDGE rushers... Chatfield had already established himself as a solid piece for Florida prior to his time at OSU, playing in 23 games from 2018-20, but seeing him establish himself in a new situation at Oregon State and find success was a great sign heading into his final campaign.

2023 Outlook

Heading into the 2023 campaign, big things are expected from Chatfield in his final season... With the Beavers prioritizing pass rush improvement this offseason, having Chatfield, and everyone at outside linebacker, improve their play and make offseason leaps is paramount. Chatfield is in a prime position to build on his output and production from last season and I don't think it would be unreasonable to expect a lot more tackles for loss and sacks. He's going to be more comfortable in year two (three overall) in the system and defensive coordinator Trent Bray will be looking to put him in advantageous spots. His blend of size, strength, and speed make him a special talent as an edge rusher and I don't believe we've seen his ceiling in terms of just how impactful and effective he can be. Last season was a flash of what he could do, now it's up to him to take the next step and be a lethal rusher coming off the edge... Look for Chatfield to lock down one of the starting outside linebacker spots in fall camp opposite John McCartan and help the Beavers establish a much-needed pass rush. Want to give your two cents on the rankings? Subscribe to BeaversEdge.com to join The Dam Board and weigh in on the conversation.

Previously