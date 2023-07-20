No. 10 Heneli Bloomfield

No. 58 6-foot-4, 315-pounds Offensive Line Rs-Sr. Sandy, Utah Jordan HS -> Utah State -> OSU 2022 Stats: Played in 11 games (seven starts)

2022 RECAP

Starting the season as a reserve for Jim Michalczik and Co., Bloomfield settled into a starting role at left guard for the remainder of the season with Marco Brewer out with a season-ending injury. He also started the two games (MSU and USC) with Brewer out... After not seeing action in 2021 after transferring over from Utah State, Bloomfield made the most of his opportunities with the Beavers in '22. He helped the offensive line not miss a beat in the wake of Brewer's injury and really helped the Beavers continue their dominance in the trenches, particularly as run blockers... OSU averaged 396 yards per game overall and 196.5 on the ground... He graded out per PFF as Oregon State's seventh-highest-graded offensive player with an overall score of 77.5. He also ranked second on the team in run-block grades with an overall score of 81.3, just behind fellow OL Joshua Gray...

2023 Outlook

Heading into the 2023 campaign, it's expected that Bloomfield will retain his starting guard spot, as evidenced by his presence on the preseason All-Pac-12 second team... At 6-foot-4, 315 pounds he has the ideal size to play guard and can really get out and run-block in space very well. If there's an area the Beavers would like to see him improve his game slightly, it would be pass-blocking as he graded out with an overall score of 62.9 in that department. Having extensive experience at Utah State and now with the Beavers, Bloomfield is one of several extremely experienced and talented linemen on this roster and should be able to pick up right where he left off last season. Look for Bloomfield to lock down one of the guard spots in fall camp and be one of the five starters heading into the San Jose State matchup...

Previously