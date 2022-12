With Oregon State football having wrapped up the 2022 season, completed signing day with the addition of 18 new 2023 signees, and adding a pair of transfers in Nevada OL Grant Starck and Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei, BeaversEdge takes a first look at how the scholarship numbers are shaking out for next season...

On most devices, you will need to scroll/swipe to the left to see the senior eligibility numbers on the far right of the chart.

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

* - denotes the player has used a redshirt year

BLUE TEXT - indicates 2023 class newcomer or new transfer