No. 24 - DL Joe Golden

Bio No. 95 6-foot-5, 292-pounds Rs-Senior Colorado Springs, Colo. Doherty HS -> Northern Colorado 2022 Stats: Played in eight games, tallied four tackles

2022 Recap

In his first season with Oregon State after transferring from Northern Colorado, Golden played in eight games, tallying four tackles. He played the fifth-most snaps (128) amongst defensive linemen, trailing only James Rawls, Simon Sandberg, Isaac Hodgins, and Sione Lolohea. Golden didn't get a chance to fully showcase what he could do in 2022 as he suffered an undisclosed injury in warm-ups ahead of the Utah game and didn't return until the Washington game roughly a month later. Despite the injury limiting him to eight of the 13 contests, Golden still managed to be a key piece of the defensive line depth to the tune of 128 snaps.

2023 Outlook

With Sandberg having graduated this offseason, look for Golden to play a sizable role on Legi Suiaunoa's defensive line in 2023 in his redshirt-senior campaign. This offseason, Golden added more size to his frame as he went from 285 pounds to 292 pounds, which should further help him on the defensive line. Golden's experience should also be a key factor to an already veteran-laden group as between his time at Northern Colorado and Oregon Stat he's played in 36 career games and has career marks of 85 tackles, six sacks, and 11.5 tackles for loss. He'll be competing with Tavis Shippen, Thomas Sio, Semisi Saluni, Oluwaseyi Omotosho, Omarion Fa'amoe, Quincy Wright, Takari Hickle, and incoming freshman Kelze Howard for Sandberg's starting spot up front... Look for Golden to play a key role in the Beavers' defensive line rotation this season...

