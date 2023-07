With the Oregon State football team adding several new pieces to its 2024 recruiting class and having one pledge flip elsewhere, BeaversEdge takes a look at where the class currently ranks and how it compares to previous seasons early on...

With 11 pledges in the 2024 recruiting class, Oregon State currently ranks 67th in the country and 9th in the Pac-12 with 750 total recruiting points.

Those four commitments are tight end Wyatt Hook, running backs Makhi Frazier and Brandon Tullis, receiver Malachi Durant, offensive linemen Dylan Sikorski, Payton Stewart, Rustin Young, and David Abajian, defensive lineman Kekai Burnett, and defensive backs Andrew Brinson and Exodus Ayers.

