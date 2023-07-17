Want to give your two cents on the rankings? Subscribe to BeaversEdge.com to join The Dam Board and weigh in on the conversation.

In the months leading up to the start of fall camp, BeaversEdge.com will be counting down the Top 25 Oregon State football players on the 2023 roster.

2022 Stats: Played in 12 games (one start) and ran for 488 yards and four touchdowns on 86 carries, a 5.7-yard per rush average. Also added four receptions for 25 yards

After transferring over from Georgia Tech ahead of the 2022 season, former four-star recruit Jam Griffin joined a talented Oregon State backfield that featured Deshaun Fenwick, Damien Martinez, Isaiah Newell, and Trey Lowe...

With Lowe missing a significant portion of the season following an injury after week one, the Beavers largely featured a three-man RB rotation that included Griffin, Fenwick, and Martinez while Newell was in reserve.

Griffin finished the 2022 season with 488 yards and four touchdowns on 86 carries (5.7 ypc) and showcased a different running style to that of Martinez and Fenwick. He played 177 snaps, just behind Fenwick's 209 and Martinez's 366...

You might not think there would be enough football to support the presence of three RBs, but the Beavers threaded the needle perfectly as the trio was very difficult to slow down.

Offensive coordinator Brian Lindgren and then-running backs coach AJ Steward certainly knew where their strength was last season as the Beavers made sure each of these backs was effective and involved throughout the campaign.

Speaking specifically on Griffin, there was a moment early in the 2022 campaign when there was a thought he could be OSU's lead back. Fenwick had gotten his opportunity to be the lead guy early in the season, but the run game didn't quite pop like the team wanted.

Then Griffin had his best game of the season when he took 12 carries for 84 yards and a touchdown against USC... that game stands out in a big way as his slightly different running style gave the Trojans problems. It wasn't enough to keep Martinez at bay, but Griffin showcased he can perform against the highest levels of competition and cemented his place as a valuable member of the rotation...

Once Martinez claimed his stake to the Beavers' lead RB title shortly after the Stanford, Griffin returned to a backup role and still managed to have a sizable role in the offense. His best game of the season post-USC was the Oregon game when he took eight carries for 75 yards...

Per PFF, Griffin was Oregon State's second-highest-graded offensive player in 2022, trailing only Damien Martinez with an overall offensive grade of 81.2.

Overall, it was a very solid first season for Griffin in many respects. He cemented his role in the RB rotation for the seasons to come by establishing career highs in carries, yards, and touchdowns in 2022...