No. 11 Marco Brewer

No. 60 6-foot-4, 312-pounds Offensive Line Rs-Sr. Corvallis, Ore. Corvallis/Grant HS -> Laney College -> OSU 2022 Stats: Played in seven games, making five starts

2022 RECAP

Opening the season as one of Oregon State's starting guards, Brewer's season was cut short after just seven games as he suffered a season-ending injury in the Beavers' win over Colorado. The 6-foot-4, 312-pounder started for the Beavers at left guard against Boise State, Fresno State, Stanford, Washington State, and Colorado and saw action against Utah and USC in a reserve role. While he only played in roughly half of the Beavers' contests, his blocking was key in helping the Beavers to average 396 yards per game overall and 196.5 on the ground. He played 245 offensive snaps... Heneli Bloomfield ascended the depth chart following Brewer's injury, and did an outstanding job, likely locking up a starting spot for 2023 with his play. Brewer will have to earn his starting job back next season, but he's one of the more experienced OL on the roster and his talent should rise him back to starting level. He's the leading candidate to take over Brandon Kipper's departed spot at right guard and has extensive experience at the spot...

2023 Outlook

Heading into the 2023 campaign, Brewer is expected to regain a starting position on the offensive line, alongside Jake Levengood, Joshua Gray, Taliese Fuaga, and Bloomfield. The arrival of instant-impact Nevada OL transfer Grant Starck could factor into the equation, but given that Brewer was a starter last season prior to the injury, I give him the slight edge to claim the final spot in fall camp. However, offensive line coach Jim Michalczik talks about the five OL spots being won in fall camp each year and that the previous season is just that... now there's a little coach speak to wade through there as all four returning starters from last season are on the preseason all-conference teams, but Michalczik still wants an intense competition in fall camp to field the group that works best together. Starck was a terrific piece to add in the offseason, especially to help with depth, but he played exclusively left tackle for the Wolfpack last season... it's looking like the Beavers have their tackles in Gray and Fuaga, their center in Levengood, one guard in Bloomfield, and one guard spot up for grabs. That's where Brewer fits in perfectly and in his final campaign, I expect him to lock down the open guard spot and help the Beavers have another successful season in the trenches.

