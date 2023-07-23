No. 8 Silas Bolden

No. 7 5-foot-8, 153-pounds Wide Receiver Jr. Rancho Cucamonga, Calif. Rancho Cucamonga HS 2022 Stats: Played in all 13 games (three starts) - Totaled 23 catches for 305 yards and four touchdowns while rushing for 105 yards on nine carries

2022 RECAP

The 2022 campaign was Silas Bolden's breakout as an Oregon State Beaver as he became a full-time member of the receiving rotation, tallying 23 catches for 305 yards and four touchdowns. He also lent his dynamic playmaking skills to the jet-sweep game as he tallied 105 yards on nine attempts. Perhaps the most impressive part of Bolden's game last year was just how quickly he was able to improve his game and showcase his talents once he was firmly in the rotation. He went from three catches for 23 yards and roughly 60 snaps in '21 to 23 catches for 305 yards and 379 snaps in '22. Per PFF, Bolden finished with the seventh-highest offensive grade (77.9) and was the highest-ranked receiver. He also finished with the best overall receiving grade (75.7)... He was also a big-time weapon for the Beavers via the kick return game as his per-return average of 27.2 yards was amongst the best in the conference. For those kick return efforts specifically, Bolden was named All-Pac-12 Second Team (return specialist), Phil Steele All-Pac-12 First Team (kick return), and PFF All-Pac-12 Second Team (kick returner).

2023 Outlook

With Tre'Shaun Harrison and Tyjon Lindsey now graduated, Bolden will see his role increase in a big way for the third straight season as he'll be a full-time starter looking to build on his breakout season. Bolden flashed moments of being a top-flight receiver for the Beavers last season, with highlight-reel catches, lightning-quick speed, and a knack for being in the right place at the right time. Now it's up to him and an extent, the Beaver passing game, to take his game to the next level as a receiving threat. During Pac-12 Media Day last week, fellow receiver Anthony Gould was asked about a player who he feels could have a big-time season, and he immediately said Bolden. He said to expect big things from him this season and based on everything we've seen in the course of his development, it says he's ready to take on a larger role in the offense. Additionally, the arm talent of DJ Uiagalelei is really going to benefit Bolden as well in the passing game. Look for Bolden to be able to double-up his receiving yardage and touchdown totals from a year ago as the Beavers will look to put the ball in his hands a ton. OSU needs a big year out of a Bolden to reach their Pac-12 Championship goals and he's capable of delivering a big-time season in 2023...

Previously