Bio No. 4 6-foot, 183-pounds Rs-Senior Auburn Riverside HS Auburn, Wash. 2022 Stats: Played in 13 games (one start versus Florida) - Tallied 13 tackles with one sack

2022 Recap

After missing the entirety of the 2021 campaign due to a shoulder injury, Robinson returned to Oregon State's secondary and special teams units in 2022, playing in 12 games and earning one start in the Las Vegas Bowl vs Florida. Because of the Beavers' depth at DB and lack of injuries to Kitan Oladapo, Rejzohn Wright, Jaydon Grant, Alex Austin, and Ryan Cooper, Robinson wasn't able to see a whole ton of specific DB action. However, he was a key contributor on special teams, playing in every contest this season... Robinson made a big-time impact in the final weeks of the season as he played significant snaps against Arizona State (20) and Oregon (44) before earning his first start of the season in the Las Vegas Bowl with Wright opting out due to injury. It's a small sample size, but what I saw from Robinson against the Gators in the bowl game certainly impressed me and showed he's capable of being a full-time starter in 2023. Robinson has had to be extremely patient getting onto the field, but all that patience will likely be paying off in a big way this next season...

2023 Outlook

After patiently biding his time, 2023 is bound to be Robinson's breakout time... Prior to the injury ahead of the 2021 campaign, Robinson seemed bound to be a key piece of Oregon State's secondary, now two years later, that same opportunity has presented itself. With the Beavers graduating Jaydon Grant and Rejzohn Wright and losing Alex Austin to the NFL Draft, Robinson finally has a starting path at cornerback ahead of him and I think he's going to help OSU not miss a beat in the back end of the defense. "I learned a lot from those guys," Robinson said during spring. "Just being prepared, making sure you're ahead of everything, making sure your health is right, weight is right, everything adds up at the end of the day. I just wanted to make sure I got those three big things from those guys so I was ready to take the next step." Robinson is particularly excited to finally be able to start alongside his roommate, Kitan Oladapo, and has high expectations for keeping the bar for defensive play at a very, very high level. "I finally get to play with my boy Kitan, we've been here since the beginning and I'm really stoked about that. Also, I get to play with my other boys who have been in the shadows, kind of like myself, just working and waiting to play. I'm ready to go back-to-back and have the best defense in the Pac. I'm looking for big things this year."

