BeaversEdge Top 25 For 2023: No. 12 Deshaun Fenwick
In the months leading up to the start of fall camp, BeaversEdge.com will be counting down the Top 25 Oregon State football players on the 2023 roster.
No. 12 Deshaun Fenwick
No. 1
6-foot-2, 231-pounds
Running Back
Rs-Sr.
Bradenton, Fla.
Braden River HS -> South Carolina -> OSU
2022 Stats: 114 carries for 553 yards and seven touchdowns, averaging 4.9 yards per rush
2022 RECAP
In his second season with Oregon State after transferring over from South Carolina, Fenwick posted career bests in snaps, rushing yards, and touchdowns as he teamed with Damien Martinez and Jam Griffin to create arguably the best 1-2-3 punch in the Pac-12.
He finished the season with 114 carries for 553 yards and seven scores, accounting for roughly a third of the running back snaps with 209 on the year.
Fenwick was OSU's lead running back to open the season as the Beavers allowed Martinez to take the collegiate game at his own pace. Everyone knew Martinez was coming, and that Trey Lowe (before the injury) and Griffin would also get their touches, but early on Fenwick was getting a big share of the reps.
I think back to the Fresno State game, when Fenwick took 19 carries for 102 yards and a touchdown... that game was crucial for Oregon State and the Beavers rode with Fenwick, giving Griffin and Martinez just seven combined carries for 31 yards. That was as physical of a game that the Beavers played all season and Fenwick's 102 yards were big in helping OSU escape Fresno with a win.
Fenwick averaged double-digit carries before Martinez came on full steam after the Stanford game, then settling into a very defined backup role along with Griffin. Fenwick also managed to maintain a knack for the endzone, scoring twice against Washington and once against Oregon late in the year...
With Martinez sidelined after just three carries against Florida in the Las Vegas Bowl, Fenwick rose to the occasion, this time against a former SEC foe, taking 21 carries for 107 yards. Per PFF, Fenwick was the Beavers' third-graded RB with an overall offensive score of 77.2. That score ranked eighth amongst all Oregon State offensive players...
2023 Outlook
Heading into the 2023 campaign, Fenwick finds himself in a similar spot to Griffin, his place secured in the running back rotation behind Martinez.
Based on everything we've heard from the coaches, there's no reason to think the Beavers' run game will be any different in 2023, and that means there will be plenty of snaps for the entire RB trio, including Fenwick.
In his final campaign with the orange and black, I'd expect Fenwick to take on a bigger leadership role on the team and finish in the ballpark of where he was last season in terms of carries, yards, and touchdowns. Given his big frame, he may be utilized more as a goal-line option with Jack Colletto (six rushing TDs) now with the 49ers.
Additionally, should anything happen to Martinez or Griffin, Fenwick would be primed and ready to handle a bigger workload if necessary. As we've seen, playing running back requires taking punishment from the Pac-12's best defenders, and it's always a good thing to have capable and talented depth in tow.
Depth is crucial to running game success and having a starting-caliber back in Fenwick as one of the top reserves shows how impressive the talent in the room is.
While Martinez will be Oregon State's RB1 come opening day, I expect Fenwick to have another solid season providing key depth, leadership, and tough physical running.
