In the months leading up to the start of fall camp, BeaversEdge.com will be counting down the Top 25 Oregon State football players on the 2023 roster.

In his second season with Oregon State after transferring over from South Carolina, Fenwick posted career bests in snaps, rushing yards, and touchdowns as he teamed with Damien Martinez and Jam Griffin to create arguably the best 1-2-3 punch in the Pac-12.

He finished the season with 114 carries for 553 yards and seven scores, accounting for roughly a third of the running back snaps with 209 on the year.

Fenwick was OSU's lead running back to open the season as the Beavers allowed Martinez to take the collegiate game at his own pace. Everyone knew Martinez was coming, and that Trey Lowe (before the injury) and Griffin would also get their touches, but early on Fenwick was getting a big share of the reps.

I think back to the Fresno State game, when Fenwick took 19 carries for 102 yards and a touchdown... that game was crucial for Oregon State and the Beavers rode with Fenwick, giving Griffin and Martinez just seven combined carries for 31 yards. That was as physical of a game that the Beavers played all season and Fenwick's 102 yards were big in helping OSU escape Fresno with a win.

Fenwick averaged double-digit carries before Martinez came on full steam after the Stanford game, then settling into a very defined backup role along with Griffin. Fenwick also managed to maintain a knack for the endzone, scoring twice against Washington and once against Oregon late in the year...

With Martinez sidelined after just three carries against Florida in the Las Vegas Bowl, Fenwick rose to the occasion, this time against a former SEC foe, taking 21 carries for 107 yards. Per PFF, Fenwick was the Beavers' third-graded RB with an overall offensive score of 77.2. That score ranked eighth amongst all Oregon State offensive players...